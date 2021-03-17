Lucknow, March 17: Despite surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government has ruled out any night curfew and lockdown in any part of the state.

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the government machinery is concentrating more on the preventive steps like focus and contact/target testing to arrest the cases before it takes an alarming proposition.

He said that the Integrated Control and Command Centre of the Health department has been put on the high alert to monitor the situation. Night Curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot From 10 PM to 6 AM Till March 31, Says Gujarat Government Over COVID-19 Surge.

"In view of Holi festival, air travellers and other passengers coming from outside will be tested at the airport, railway platforms and bus stations. Directions have been issued to make micro containment zones within an area of 250 metres even if one case was reported from any part," he said.

He said that the situation in Uttar Pradesh is not as alarming as in other states so there is no need to impose any night curfew or lockdown.

People in the state, however, are being advised to follow the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines.

The police and district authorities have been directed to ensure that people wear masks when in the public and maintain social distancing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked health officials to adopt a two-pronged strategy to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

He has directed the health department not only to launch a 15-day focus testing drive and step up contact testing, but also set a target of 10 million vaccinations by March 31 to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In the last 24 hours, 42 cases have been reported from Prayagraj and 28 cases from Lucknow.

