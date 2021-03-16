Ahmedabad, March 16: A night curfew will be imposed across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from tomorrow in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Gujarat government said today. The night curfew will remain enforced in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am till March 31. The state is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Gujarat Minister Ishwarsinh Patel Tests Coronavirus Positive 2 Days After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine.

"The government has decided to implement night curfew in four metros -Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am between March 17 and March 31," read the official statement. Yesterday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation ordered the closure of shops after 10 pm in eight wards - Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar - until further orders.

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which had so far appeared confined to Maharashtra and Punjab, is now beginning to show up in several other states, including Gujarat. The state registered 890 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total caseload to 2,79,097. The state also recorded 594 recoveries, pushing the recovery count to 2,69,955, which is 96.72% of the caseload.

Presently, there are 4,717 active cases in the state. The death toll stands at 4,425. As the number of Covid-19 cases is rising across the country, the Centre has sounded a word of caution for states which are not yet seeing a surge but are at the threshold.

