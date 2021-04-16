Mainpuri, April 16: A Block Development Council (BDC) candidate Rakesh Babu, 60, was allegedly stabbed to death ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held in Mainpuri on April 19. His body was found lying in the field on Thursday.

According to the deceased's relative, he had gone for campaigning on Wednesday but did not return and on Thursday, his body was found lying in the field. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: Panchayat Candidate Shot at By Rival in Mahuadabar Village.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said that forensic and dog squad teams have visited the crime spot for collecting evidence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was killed at the spot where his body was found. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

