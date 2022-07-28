Bareilly, July 28: A petrol pump manager was shot dead on Thursday when he tried to stop miscreants from stealing diesel from trucks parked on the Rampur-Delhi highway.

The manager, Sushil Kumar, according to reports, was at his petrol pump when he saw some men taking out diesel from trucks.

When he objected, the miscreants shot him dead and fled in their car.

When he objected, the miscreants shot him dead and fled in their car.

SP (rural) Raj Kumar said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused.

He said that a team had been set up and efforts were on to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, sources said that incidents of diesel theft on the highway where truck drivers usually park their vehicles, were a regular feature.

