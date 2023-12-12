Budaun, December 12: Police here have registered an FIR against two doctors of a government hospital who performed post-mortem of a woman's body whose eyes were later found removed, a senior official said on Tuesday. A probe team has been formed to investigate the matter and it will submit its report within 24 hours, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said.

The body of the woman, Puja (20), was found hanging at her in-laws' house in the Mujaria area's Rasula village on Sunday. Her family has alleged that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry, officials said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination on Monday. When the body was handed over to her family members, they found that the eyes had been removed. They alleged that the eyes were removed during post-mortem, they said.

Taking note of the family's allegations, another post-mortem was conducted and the eyes were found missing, District Magistrate Kumar said. Based on a complaint lodged by Puja's brother Rajkumar, an FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act against the team of doctors that conducted the first post-mortem, he said.

A team comprising Additional District Magistrate (Administration) V K Singh, Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra and Chief Medical Officer Dr Pradeep Varshney has been formed to investigate the matter. It will submit its report within 24 hours, he added. This is a very shameful and condemnable incident. After the investigation report comes, strict action will be taken against those found guilty. They will not be spared under any circumstances, Mishra said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide in Ballia After Killing Wife and Two Children Over Dispute

The woman's family had approached Mishra and demanded strict action against the doctors and staff members of the hospital where the autopsy was conducted, alleging that they were involved in organ trafficking. Initially, the woman's family refused to perform her last rites. However, they cremated her on Tuesday afternoon after the second post-mortem was conducted and the FIR was registered against the doctors, police said.