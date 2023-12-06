In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a doctor allegedly killed his wife and two children before ending his life by suicide in Raebareli. The unfortunate incident seems to have taken place on Tuesday, December 5. Speaking about the incident, Alok Priyadarshi, Raebareli SP, said, "According to the information...The doctor was an eye specialist. He was suffering from depression...The details will be revealed after the post-mortem." He also said that the bodies of the doctor, his wife and two children (a daughter and a son) have been recovered. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Farrukhabad District, Accused Arrested.

Doctor Kills Wife and Children in UP

