Etah, July 30: A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters allegedly hanged themselves in their house, following a family dispute. Senior superintendent of police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the dispute was related to the youngest daughter's relationship with a man.

The incident took place in a village in Nidhauli Kalan area here on Saturday, Singh said. According to a preliminary investigation, the woman's youngest daughter was in a relationship with a man from the same village. He died by suicide on July 24. Electrocution Shocker in Uttar Pradesh Video: Elderly Woman Burnt Alive After Touching High-Tension Wire in Mirzapur.

After her partner's death, the girl allegedly tried ending her life but her mother and sisters intervened, the SSP said. When the girl's father, who works in Ghaziabad, was informed about the incident, he scolded his wife and two daughters over the phone, the SSP said. Indore Shocker: Class 12 Student Stabbed to Death With Knife by His Junior at Tukoganj Area; Detained.

Disturbed over the entire episode, the woman allegedly hanged herself, seeing which her daughters followed suit, he added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

