Shahjahanpur, May 29: Two men have been arrested for the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly 'trapped' in a relationship with one of the accused.

The officials claimed that the accused, identified as Naved and Farhan, were coercing the woman to convert to Islam. Uttar Pradesh: Two Booked for Thrashing, Forcing Man for Religious Conversion in Kaushambi.

The third accused Mustaquim is absconding while the other two accused have been put behind bars.

According to reports, the 24-year-old deceased, Seema Gautam, died at a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri where she was brought by the accused.

The duo told hospital authorities that the woman was Zoya Siddiqui, wife of Naved, during the admission, police added.

Superintendent of Police, S Anand, told reporters that Seema Gautam, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, was in a live-in relationship with Naved and the couple was staying in a rented accommodation owned by Mustaquim in the Roza area of Shahjahanpur district.

On Saturday, the woman was brought to the hospital by Naved and Farhan, but after the doctors declared her dead, the duo fled the premises before the police could arrive, the cops said.

The police officials said that a preliminary probe revealed that Naved and Seema had been living together for over a year and the woman was pregnant.

"The accused were exerting pressure on Seema Gautam to convert her religion," the police official said.

The brother of Seema Gautam had lodged a complaint against Naved, Farhan and Mustaquim. Goa Religious Conversion Case: Pastor Domnic D’Souza Banned From Carrying Out Religious Activities.

Subsequently, a case was initiated and the three have been slapped with charges under the IPC, SC/ST Tribe Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).