Bulandshahr, Nov 22: The Bulandshahr police is frantically looking for one Rashid Khan who is seen in a video, justifying the ghastly murder of Shraddha Walkar.

In the video that is now viral on social media, Rashid can be heard saying that "when one is in a fit of rage, he can cut anyone into 36 pieces, instead of just 35." Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: A Rough Site Plan Has Been Found at Aftab Amin Poonawala’s House, Delhi Police Informs Court.

When asked whether he was justifying the murder, Rashid says that 'It happens'.

"If I am in a rage, I may also behave similarly," he says. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: ‘I Was Provoked, I Hit Her’, Says Aftab Amin Poonawala in Saket Court.

SSP Bulandshahr said that the video has been made in Delhi but since the man claims to belong to Bulandshahr, the police had launched a hunt for him.

"We are probing the matter and as soon as we find this man, suitable action will be taken," he told reporters.

