Pratapgarh, Mar 30: Angry with her husband for refusing to take her to her parents' home on Holi, a woman allegedly stabbed her three-year-old son to death and attempted suicide at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Kesh Kumari, a resident of Pure Baijnath village under the Antu police station area, had a confrontation with her husband Rakesh after he refused to take her to her parents' home on Holi, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi said. Uttar Pradesh Lynching: 60-Year-Old Beaten to Death by Holi Revellers Outside His House in Etawah.

Early on Monday morning, she stabbed her three-year-old son and tried to commit suicide by cutting her throat with a knife while Rakesh was sleeping in other part of their under-construction home, the police officer said.

Hearing the child's scream, their neighbours reached the spot and found him dead while the woman was in a serious condition.

Dwivedi said the family buried the child on Monday without informing police. On getting information, police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further action is being taken, the ASP added.