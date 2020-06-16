Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Transfers 14 IPS Officers

News IANS| Jun 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, June 16: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 14 IPS officers. According to the transfers effected late on Monday night, the police chiefs of Kanpur, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Hathras, Unnao and Baghpat districts have been replaced.

Anant Dev Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur has been promoted and made Deputy Inspector General (DIG) STF.

Dinesh Kumar will be posted as SSP Kanpur. S. Chanappa was made SSP Saharanpur and Jai Prakash Yadav will be SP Pilibhit. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Transfers Seven IPS Officers.

Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, SSP of Prayagraj, has been wait-listed. He recently exposed the fraud in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers.

Abhishek Dixit will take over as SSP Prayagraj, while S. Anand will be SP Shahjahanpur, R.P. Singh is SP Sitapur, L.R. Kumar is Deputy Inspector General of Police Vigilance Establishment Lucknow, Vikrant Veer is SP Hathras, Gaurav Banswa is the Superintendent of Police in the Director General of Crime Headquarters, Lucknow.

Earlier, on Sunday night, the state government had transferred seven IPS officers in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

