Uttarakhand: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies of Snakebite at Quarantine Centre in Nainital, 3 Officials Booked

Dehradun, May 27: The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday booked three government employees after a 7-year-old girl died from a snakebite at a quarantined centre in a school in Nainital. The girl has been identified as Anjali and was staying with her family members at the quarantined centre. They were scheduled to leave for their home from the quarantine on Tuesday.

According to the details, Anjali and four members of her family arrived to Nanital from New Delhi and were scheduled to leave for their home from the quarantine. The victim's kin Khim Singh alleged that he had informed quarantine in-charge and revenue sub-inspector Rajpal Singh about his fears of snake attack, following the certre surrounded by a thicket of bushes. Kerala Man Buys Cobra, Arrested for Getting Wife Killed by Snake Bite.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Richa Singh stated that Rajpal didn’t receive the call when the girl’s uncle tried to inform him about the incident. Later, when the girl was taken to the Community Health Centre, she was declared dead at 1:30 pm.

Upon investigation, it was found that Rajpal Singh, village development officer Umesh Joshi and assistant teacher Karan Singh were negligent in addressing the complaints and responding. All the three government officials were

charged under various IPC sections, including 304 A (causing death by negligence).