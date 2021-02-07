Dehradun, February 7: At least 10 people lost their lives in a massive flood that wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand on Sunday. According to reports, ap part of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Joshimath in Chamoli district. It is considered to be a rare incident of glacier burst. The water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged due to the glacier burst. Uttarakhand Floods: ITBP Personnel Rescue 16 Labourers Trapped in Under-Construction Tunnel in Chamoli's Tapovan Area After Glacier Burst (Watch Video).

The Rishi Ganga hydro project was completely devastated due to the incident. The ITBP said that the flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 am. According to officials, 150 people could have lost their lives in the deluge. ITBP, NDRF, India Army And Air Force are carrying out the rescue operation. Uttarakhand faced many natural disasters in the last few decades. Uttarakhand Floods: 10 Feared Dead, State Govt Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh to Family of Deceased; All We Know So Far.

These Are The Major Natural Disasters That Uttarakhand Has Faced Over The Last Three Decades:

1991 Uttarkashi Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.8-magnitude hit the undivided state of Uttar Pradesh in October 1991 in which at least 768 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed.

1998 Malpa Landslide: The small village of Malpa in Pithoragarh district was wiped in the landslide in which about 255 people, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, were killed. The resulting debris partially blocked the Sharda river.

1999 Chamoli Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.8-magnitude hit Chamoli district, killing over 100 people. The adjoining Rudraprayag district was also heavily affected. Several ground deformations were reported as a result of the earthquake, and landslides and changes in water flow were also recorded. Cracks were observed in roads and on the ground.

2013 North India Floods: In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centred on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed, more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to families of deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved the financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the next of kin who lost their lives in the flood. Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and reviewed the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).