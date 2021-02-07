Chamoli, February 7: The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday rescued all the 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The video of the rescue operation conducted by ITBP personnel is shared by news agency ANI. The people rescued by the ITBP are labourers. Uttarakhand Floods: Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza and Others Pray for People’s Safety After the Glacier Burst.

They were working at the Tapovan power project. The labourers got stuck inside the under-constructed tunnel due to flood following an avalanche near the Rishiganga power project at the Reni village of the district. In the video, ITBP personnel could be seen rescuing the people with the help of ropes. They even gave labourers first aid after rescuing. Uttarakhand Floods: 9 Bodies Recovered at NTPC Site in Chamoli's Tapovan, Rishiganga Power Plant Damaged, Rescue Operations Underway; All We Know So Far.

Video of Rescue Operation Carried Out by ITBP:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli. pic.twitter.com/M0SgJQ4NRr — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

According to reports, a part of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Joshimath on Sunday Morning. The incident occurred after the water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged in the morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga power project. The ITBP said that the flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 am due to a glacier falling into it and exponentially increasing the volume of water.

ITBP, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army and the Air Force are carrying out the rescue operation. Over 150 people reportedly have lost their lives, and over 150 are missing following the massive flood. Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the temple towns have been put on alert.

