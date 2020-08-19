Dehradun, August 19: With the coronavirus lockdown restrictions still in place in Uttarakhand till August 31, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria on Wednesday announced that the holy pilgrimage centres of Sikhs -- Hemkund Sahib & Lokpal Laxman Temple -- will be opened for devotees at 4 am on September 4, 2020.

Announcing the decision of the administration, Swati S Bhadoria said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Holy pilgrimage centres of Sikhs, Hemkund Sahib & Lokpal Laxman Temple will be opened for devotees at 4:00 am on September 4. District administration & Gurdwara Management Committee have completed all arrangements for the yatra." Uttarakhand Rains: Water Enters Tapkeshwar Temple in Dehradun Following Heavy Showers.

Here's what the Chamoli DM said:

Earlier in July, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government announced complete weekend lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. The decision was taken after a spike in COCID-19 cases. However, the administration eased the lockdown in the second week of August and lifted the weekend restrictions in four districts.

