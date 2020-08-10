Dehradun, August 10: Heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Uttarakhand. Water entered in Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple on Monday following heavy showers. The water level of the Tamsa river, flowing along with the temple, has also increased due to heavy rainfall. An image of the temple submerged in water also surfaced on social media. Uttarakhand: Bridge Built Over Assi Ganga River on Gangotri Highway Collapses Twice in Three Months: See Pic.

Tapkeshwar Temple is one of the most famous temple in the state. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The main shivalinga at the temple is inside a natural cave. The holy place of worship is located at a distance of 6 km from the main city.

Tweet by ANI:

Uttarakhand: Water enters in Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple, following heavy rainfall. The water level of Tamsa river, flowing along with the temple, has also increased following rainfall. pic.twitter.com/JCyf84ujep — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

In a separate incident, a bridge to cross a river stream in Sankari Taluka of Uttarkashi also collapsed due to incessant rains. Recently, a video surfaced on social media, where people of Sankari Taluka could be seen crossing the river stream in Uttarkashi using makeshift bridge. Villagers used broken logs as the makeshift bridge. Uttarakhand Rains: Portion of Bridge Collapses at Madkhot on Pithoragarh-Munsyari Road Following Heavy Rainfall, Watch Video.

Video of People Using Makeshift Bridge to Cross a River:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: People of Sankari Taluka using a makeshift bridge to cross a river stream in Uttarkashi pic.twitter.com/iiuIFQxQR5 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of the state till Tuesday. In a weather bulletin issued on Sunday, the MeT department predicted that heavy rainfall with intense spells is likely to occur at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun and Pauri districts.

