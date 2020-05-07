Vizag Chemical Gas Leak: 5 Dead, Hundreds in Hospital After Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry in Andhra Pradesh

Gas Leak | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 7: At least five people have been killed and several hundred hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant on the east coast of India, police said Thursday. "We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later.

At least 70 people in the nearby hospitals are in an unconscious state and overall 200 to 500 locals are still getting treatment (at the hospitals)," said police official Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam.

She said that the incident happened at a plant operated by LG Polymers and that gas leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to India's coronavirus lockdown in place since late March.

"It was left there because of the lockdown. It led to a chemical reaction and heat was produced inside the tanks, and the gas leaked because of that," Rani, an assistant commissioner, told AFP.

"We received an emergency call from the local villagers around 3.30 am in the morning today. They said there was some gas in the air," she said. "We reached there immediately. One could feel the gas in the air and it was not possible for any of us to stay there for more than a few minutes. Prepared rescue workers started working from around 4.00 am."