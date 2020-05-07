Vizag Gas Leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Rs 1 Crore As Compensation to Families of Deceased, Rs 25,000 For All People Admitted to Hospital

Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Compensation to families of deceased in Vizag Gas Leak (Photo Credits: Facebook & PTI)

Visakhapatnam, May 7: In an accidental gas leak that took place in the early hours of Thursday, eleven people died and more than 800 people were rushed to the hospital. In view of the tragic incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family members of the deceased. In addition to this, Rs 25,000 would also be given to everyone admitted to the hospital.

The accidental gas leakage took from LG Polymers plant in Vizag. The neuro-toxic gas Styrene leaked from Korean company LG Polymers around 3 AM on May 7 from the plant in R R Venkatapuram. The major impact of the gas leak was felt in about 1-1.5 km but the smell spread to about 2-2.5 km. A couple of hours back, Reddy announced that he left for Visakhapatnam. He would also be visiting King George Hospital where the affected persons are being treated. Vizag Gas Leak: 11 Dead, 800 Rushed to Hospital After Poisonous Gas Leakage From LG Polymers Plant, Here's What We Know So Far.

Family of the deceased to be given Rs 1 crore

#LIVE – The family of the deceased will be given an ex gratia of ₹1 crore and all the people who have been admitted to the hospital will be given ₹25,000 each from the stat govt: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy briefs media on #VizagGasLeak. pic.twitter.com/E1OoGRIXh3 — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) May 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called an emergency meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials after the Vizag gas tragedy. He further took to Twitter and said that the situation is being closely monitored and prayed for everyone's wellbeing in Vishakhapatnam. Styrene Gas Leak in Vizag: What Is Styrene? What Is Its Effect on Human Health? Know All About This Poisonous Gas.

The gas has been currently neutralised and the situation is being constantly monitored. The poisonous gas has been neutralized to harmless liquid form but, with the little gas that escaped factory premises affected people staying in the nearby areas.