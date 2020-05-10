Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers' Victims Will Undergo Coronavirus Tests in Next Two Weeks, Says Andhra Medical College Principal

Vizag gas leak victims taken to hospital. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Visakhapatnam, May 10: Days after the LG Polymers gas fiasco in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar stated on Sunday that all the victims and others related to the gas leak would have to go through COVID-19 tests in the next two weeks. However, Dr Sudhakar quashed that reports of damage to the vital organs of the gas leak victims.

Expressing his opinion, Dr Sudhakar said, as quoted by TNIE, "We could not follow the novel coronavirus protocol soon after the gas leak as people’s lives were at stake. People were rushed to the hospital in a critical condition on Thursday morning. However, given the coronavirus situation, we will do whatever the protocol directs us to do." NDMA Issues Guidelines For Restarting Manufacturing Industries After COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'Don't Try to Achieve High Production Target'.

Speaking about the effect of styrene gas, he said, "It will affect the nervous system only in instances of prolonged exposure. Studies show acute exposure has no effect if victims are treated immediately." Till now, no new person from RR Venkatapuram and its surroundings was admitted to the hospital either on Saturday or Sunday with issues related to respiratory problems.

However, doctors claim that no one has been discharged from King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam and all the victims of gas leak are under observation. KGH authorrities have stated that they will be sent home only after their complete recovery. Though, a victim -- Manideep -- was shifted to LV Prasad Eye Hospital for further treatment after complains of severe eye irritation.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued guidelines for restarting manufacturing factories after the nationwide lockdown is lifted. In its guidelines, the NDMA advised manufacturing industries to consider the first week as a trial or test run period while starting the unit.