Vizag Gas Tragedy: National Green Tribunal Orders LG Polymers India to Pay Rs 50 Crores for Damages, Issues Notices to Ministry of Environment And CPCB

Styrene Gas leak from LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam| Photo Credits: @GummallaSrijana | Twitter

Visakhapatnam, May 8: National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the LG Polymers India to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore after taking note of damages caused due to Vizag gas leakage incident. The tribunal also issued notice to Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the Vizag incident.

Issuing the order to LG Polymers India to deposit Rs 50 crores, the green tribunal asked for the LG Polymers Plant to pay the damages that was done due to the toxic styrene gas, which leaked from the plant on Thursday and due to this 11 people, including two young children, died. It is to be known that the plant was shut for over 40 days due to COVID-19 lockdown. Vizag Gas Tragedy: MHA Clarifies News of Second Leakage From LG Polymers as 'Miniscule Technical Leak', Says Situation of Gas Leak Under Control.

Here's what NGT said:

Earlier on Friday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned that the situation of a gas leak is under control and the process of neutralisation is already in process. MHA clarified that the news of a possible second leakage was a minuscule technical leak. It further said, " It's required to bring the container in control."

Reports were circulated that the gas fumes were leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage. Following this, evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions. Ambulances were also pressed for any emergency. Around 50 fire tenders with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) support were carrying out operations.