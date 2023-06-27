Mumbai, June 27: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) have announced a 15 percent water cut in Kharghar, Taloja and the neighbouring villages. The 15 percent water cut will be implemented from June 28 onwards. Notably, CIDCO has announced the water cits in the wake of inadequate rainfall. The water is likely to affect CIDCO areas namely Kharghar, Taloja and its surrounding villages.

CIDCO also said that although they will implement a 15 per cent water cut, the cut could go up to 25 percent if the situation does not improve. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, an official from the water distribution department said, "The rainfall received in the city presently is inadequate and has barely brought any changes to the water level of the dams from which CIDCO acquires water." Navi Mumbai Water Cut Today: Supply Disrupted Due to Replacement Work of Pipeline in Belapur, List of Affected Areas Here.

The official also said that the corporation took the decision to implement a water cut after taking stock of the water stock in the dam. The official further said that the situation on the dam site is very concerning. At present, people living in Kharghar, Taloja and nearby villages, which falls under CIDCO jurisdiction receive water from the Hetawane dam.

Besides, the Hetawane dam, CIDCO also acquires water from the Morbe Dam of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Barvi Dam of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Patalganga Dam of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The official also said that the current water reserves in Hetwane Dam will only last for up to three months unless it receives substantial rainfall. Mumbai Water Cut Likely in July as Stocks at 7.7% in Lakes Supplying Water to City: Report.

The water department official also said that CIDCO will not be able to provide adequate water to residents of Kharghar, Taloja and nearby villages as there are no new water reserves available. "The same situation exists across all the other dams as well," he added. Meanwhile, residents alleged that CIDCO is using inadequate rainfall as an excuse to hide its inefficiencies to supply water in their areas.

