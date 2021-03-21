New Delhi, March 21: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and several northern states of India will experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that scattered to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning was very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on March 22 and 23. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Moreover, scattered rainfall was is likely over Punjab on March 21, over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on March 21 and over Rajasthan during March 21-23. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Punjab on March 22. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Punjab during March 21 and 22; over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on March 22 and 23 and over West Rajasthan on March 21 and 22", the IMD said.

Giving details about the heatwave conditions in India, the IMD said that no heatwave conditions very likely over the country during the next 5 days. Moreover, thunderstorms and lightning very likely over parts of Central & West India during the next 3-4 days. "Isolated hailstorm is also likely over parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on March 21 and 23; over West Madhya Pradesh on March 23 and over Maharashtra and Marathawada on March 21", the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).