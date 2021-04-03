New Delhi, April 3: Heatwave conditions are set to grip Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of South India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that severe heatwave conditions are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 3. Giving details about the weather conditions in Southern India, the IMD said that Telangana will experience heatwave conditions during next 24 hours and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 2 days.

In large areas, IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for consecutive two days. In small areas, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day. Heatwave in India: What is Heatwave? What Causes the Excessively Hot Weather? When Will It End? All FAQs Answered Here.

Several regions in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and its surrounding regions will experience heatwave conditions during the next 3 days, the IMD said. Meanwhile, the heatwave conditions will continue to grip Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat apart from Rajasthan and Maharashtra's Vidharbha region. The IMD said dust-raising winds, with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, is very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on April 5.

The IMD predicted widespread rainfall for Andaman and Nicobar during the next 24 hours. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours and isolated light to moderate rainfall thereafter for subsequent 3-4 days", the IMD said in its release.

