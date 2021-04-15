New Delhi, April 15: Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are set to lash parts of South India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the latest weather bulletin by the IMD, parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will witness heavy rainfall till April 16. The change in the weather conditions is due to the influence of a trough/wind discontinuity from the Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to North Interior Karnataka. "Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over south Peninsular India during next 2 days", the IMD said. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Giving details about the rainfall forecast, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next 2 days and over South Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours. Moreover, the rainfall activity over south peninsular India is very likely to reduce from April 17.

Due to the influence of moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal in lower, rainfall activity over Northeast India will increase from April 17. "Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura during April 15-20 with possibility of heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during April 17-20", the IMD said.

