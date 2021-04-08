New Delhi, April 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin on Thursday said that Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to receive isolated to scattered rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next three to four days. It also said that Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to witness isolated thundersquall with hail during April 9 and April 11. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

As per the IMD weather forecast, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next five days. Maharashtra will experience the maximum activity on April 11 and April 12. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are very likely to witness isolated hailstorm on April 10 and April 11. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness Thundersquall activity on April 8 and April 9. Meanwhile, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely to be experienced by Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during April 8 to April 12.

The IMD also said that Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive isolated to scattered rains or snow with thunderstorm during April 11 and April 12.

