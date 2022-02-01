New Delhi, February 1: After witnessing rainy and cloudy days for three days from February 3 to February 5, Delhi will record mainly clear sky from February 6 on wards, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weekly forecast for the city on Tuesday. The IMD on Monday said, North India, in the month of February, is likely to receive an average rainfall above normal i.e. more than 121 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) that is 65.3 mm, recorded between 1961-2010.

"The probabilistic forecast for the spatial distribution of tercile rainfall categories (above normal, normal, and below normal) over the country for the month of February suggests that normal to below normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of North India except most parts of Punjab and Haryana where above normal rainfall is most likely," IMD said. Weather Forecast: Cold Wave To Sweep North India For Next Two Days.

It is due to the weak La NiAa conditions that are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. La NiAa is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean. It changes ocean temperatures, causing severe weather conditions. The "cold event" causes winter temperatures to soar in the south but cool in the north.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a foggy Tuesday morning and will have a mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the morning stood at 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. stood at 97 per cent.Weather Forecast: Dense Fog Likely in Isolated Pockets over Northeast India During Next 3 Days, Says IMD.

On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI deteriorated to 321 this morning, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe.'

The level of both PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants stood in the very poor and poor categories, respectively. The air quality is likely to remain largely in the 'poor' to lower end of the very poor category, air quality and weather bulletin said.

