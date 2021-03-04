New Delhi, March 4: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of North India will experience heavy rainfall this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to a weather bulletin by the IMD, heavy rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 7. The IMD said that scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during March 6 and 8 with peak intensity on March 7.

The change in the weather condition is because a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) from the night of March 5 and adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 6. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

"Thunderstorm with lightning and hail at isolated places very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on March 6 and 7 and over Uttarakhand during March 6-8", the IMD said. The weather agency said that light rainfall and drizzle is very likely over Punjab on March 6 and 7 and over north Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on March 7. "Isolated thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh and adjoining West Uttar Pradesh on March 7", the IMD said.

Giving details about the temperatures in the country, the IMD said that the maximum temperatures are above normal by 3-5 over most parts of the Western Himalayan Region, by 2-4 over most parts of northwest India and some parts of Central, East, and West India. However, no heatwave conditions very likely over the country during the next 5 days.

