Mumbai, July 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is north of its normal position. "It is likely to be north of its normal position during the next 4-5 days," the IMD said. The weather agency also stated that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over Central, West, East, and South India during the next 4-5 days.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar on July 30 and 31; South Interior Karnataka and Kerala, and Mahe on August 2 and 3 and over Tamil Nadu from July 31 to August 3.

"Isolated heavy falls very likely over Jharkhand during 31st July-03rd August; Bihar during 30th July – 03rd August; Gangetic West Bengal on 31st; Rayalaseema on 02nd & 3rd August; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 01st & 02nd August; South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 30th July – 03rd August, 2022," the IMD weather bulletin read.

Besides, the weather agency has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 30, 31 and August 2 and 3; over Assam and Meghalaya from July 31 to August 3. Heavy rainfall warning with thunderstorms and lightning has also been issued for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura for the next 5 days.

The weather department also mentioned that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through Ferozpur, Rohtak, Aligarh, Varanasi, Patna, Malda, and then eastwards to Manipur across Bangladesh. "No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the country during next 5 days," the weather bureau said.

