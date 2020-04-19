West Bengal Man Kills Physically Challenged Son in Kolkata After He Refuses to Wear Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, April 19: In a shocking incident, a 78-year-old man killed his physically challenged son after a heated argument over the son not wearing a face mask. Reports inform that the old man killed his 45-year-old son during a quarrel when his son refused to wear a mask while going out of the house during the ongoing lockdown. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place in Kolkata on Saturday evening. Soon after the horrific incident, the old man went to the local police station and surrendered. The Police has now initiated a murder case against him.

The HT report informs that the accused, identified as Banshidhar Mallick went to Shyampukur police station and confessed of killing his son Sirshendu Mallick. Kolkata Police top officer was quoted in the report saying that the son was physically challenged and the old man had strangulated the victim with a piece of cloth. The report further informs that the officers from the local police station rushed to the spot and the Kolkata Police’s homicide squad was also informed. West Bengal: Man In Malda Quarantines Himself in a Boat After Doctor Advise Isolation Amid COVID-19 Spread.

According to investigation by Police, the father didn’t share a cordial relation with his son and used to quarrel on a regular basis. The accused is a retired employee of a private firm while his son was unemployed as he was suffering from physical disabilities since childhood. The HT report adds that over the past few days, the man and his son had an argument every time the son went out of the house, his father insisted that he should wear a mask and the son refused.

In West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had on March 12 made it mandatory for all citizens to wear masks especially in public places. In India, the COVID-19 tally now stands at 14,792. The death toll in India due to COVID-19 has mounted to 488 till April 18.