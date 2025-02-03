Barrackpore, February 3: The body of a second-year student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found hanging in a room of her quarters here, a police officer said on Monday. Ivy Prasad resided at the quarters of the Kamarhati ESI Hospital, where her mother is a doctor, he said. An unnatural death case has been registered at Kamarhati police station of Barrackpore police commissionerate, and investigation is underway, he said. West Bengal Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted and Raped While Returning From Tuition Class in North 24 Parganas, Accused Arrested; War of Words Erupt Between BJP and TMC Over Case.

Her body was found on Thursday after she did not respond to phone calls from her mother, and a post-mortem was conducted the next day at the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, the officer said. The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year led to widespread protests and demand for heightened workplace security.