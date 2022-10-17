Rampurhat, Oct 16: A man suffered injuries after he was pushed out of a moving train in Birbhum district by a fellow passenger following an altercation, a railway official said on Sunday. West Bengal Shocker: Passenger Pushed Out of Moving Train in Birbhum, Accused Arrested (Disturbing Video).

Watch passenger pushed out of moving train:

One person was arrested in this connection and the Government Railway Police (GRP) suspect that a few others were also involved in the crime.

The incident happened between Tarapith Road and Rampurhat stations on Saturday night.