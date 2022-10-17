Rampurhat, Oct 16: A man suffered injuries after he was pushed out of a moving train in Birbhum district by a fellow passenger following an altercation, a railway official said on Sunday. West Bengal Shocker: Passenger Pushed Out of Moving Train in Birbhum, Accused Arrested (Disturbing Video).
Watch passenger pushed out of moving train:
चालत्या ट्रेनमधून तरुणाला फेकलं! धक्कादायक व्हिडीओ कॅमेरात कैद#WestBengal #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/4jngWCF0DV
— ZEE २४ तास (@zee24taasnews) October 17, 2022
One person was arrested in this connection and the Government Railway Police (GRP) suspect that a few others were also involved in the crime. Delhi Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Killed After Clash Between Two Groups, Fight Caught On CCTV; Police Say No Communal Angle.
The incident happened between Tarapith Road and Rampurhat stations on Saturday night.