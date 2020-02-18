Women in Combat Roles? 'Time Not Right', Says Army's Western Command Chief Day After Historic Supreme Court Order

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 18: India's defense establishment largely came out in support of Supreme Court's historic verdict on parity of male and female personnel in the armed forces. General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Western Command, Lieutenant General RP Singh also lauded the apex court's decision on permanent commission for women, but added that the time is not ripe yet to induct women in combat roles.

While the court had, through its verdict, thrown open the doors for women in command posts, it ruled that a decision on permitting females in combat roles should be taken by a competent authority.

Lt Gen Singh, while speaking to reporters at the Western Command’s Investiture Ceremony in Dehradun, said the time is awaited for female Army personnel to be deployed in combat roles. He further added that the inclusion of women in all streams of the military is an evolutionary process, and will be further opened up in the future.

"As far as combat role for them is concerned, I think the right time for it has not come yet," the Army's Western Command chief was reported as saying by HT. "It is an evolutionary process. Women officers are already into other wings related to combat if not direct," he further added.

Update by ANI

Western Command Chief, Lieutenant General RP Singh: Indian Army is very big, which includes combat element, combat support elements & service elements. In selected areas, women officers are being given permanent commission. This is a matter of happiness. pic.twitter.com/74jg0FiVHH — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

The apex court on Monday issued a major ruling, ordering permanent commission for women in the armed forces. So far, the female personnel were allowed to serve only till 14 years, in accordance to the short service commission (SVC) rules. The bench also ordered the appointment of women in command posts, which was so far opposed by the Centre citing physiological limitations.

“To cast aspersions on their abilities on the ground of gender is an affront not only to their dignity as women but to the dignity of the members of the Indian Army — men and women — who serve as equal citizens in a common mission,” said Just-ice Chandrachud, who was speaking for the bench.