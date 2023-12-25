A Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vistara flight returned to Bengaluru on Monday, December 25 after running into bad weather. Vistara made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter. Several flights in the metro cities are either rescheduled or facing delays due to bad weather condition. Earlier a Mumbai to Hyderabad Vistara flight returned back due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport. IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad Flight Entered Pakistan Airspace Due to Bad Weather on June 10, Say Officials.

Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back:

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad (BLR-HYD) has returned to Bangalore (BLR) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 0940 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 25, 2023

