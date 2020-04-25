Yogi Adityanath Bans Public Gatherings in Uttar Pradesh Till June 30 Amid Speculations of Lockdown Extension

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, April 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has banned public gatherings in the state till June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure no public gathering takes place in Uttar Pradesh till June 30. The order will be reviewed depending on the situation, the CMO added amid speculations that the coronavirus lockdown may be extended further. Coronavirus Live Tracker.

"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," read the statement by the UP CMO. Here it may be noted that the festival of Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated either on May 24 or May 25. On the occasions of Eid, Muslims perform special prayers in grounds (Eid Gah). It appears, however, this year Eid prayers won't take place. Coronavirus Cases Surge to 24,506 in India, COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 775 After 57 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting from March 25. On the last day of the lockdown, he addressed the nation and extended the shutdown till May 3. There is no official confirmation or denial whether the lockdown will be extended for the second time. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given certain relaxations to non-essential shops during the ongoing.

The MHA has allowed opening of shops within the city and all shops except those in malls outside the municipal limits with 50 percent strength of workers. These relaxations won't be applicable in areas identified as red zones and containment zones. Liquor shops, wine shops, bars will remain shut. E-commerce websites will continue to deliver only essential items.