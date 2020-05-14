Yogi Adityanath Says About 50 Lakh to Get Employment Under MGNREGA in Uttar Pradesh by End of May 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, May 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the number of workers getting employment under MGNREGA will double to reach close to 50 lakh in the state by the end of this month.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of the leaders in giving employment under MGNREGA. Till yesterday we were giving employment to approximately 25 lakh persons daily through the scheme. According to my estimate by the end of this month we will take this number to 50 lakh," Adityanath said on Thursday. Sonia Gandhi Asks PM Narendra Modi to Give Advance Wages for 21 Days to MGNREGA Workers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the state government is expecting the return of close to 25 lakh migrant workers from across the nation."Till now 12 lakh migrant workers have returned to us, I think 10 lakh more migrant workers will return in the coming days. Close to 25 lakh migrant workers will return to Uttar Pradesh. Among these there will be drivers, plumbers, tailors, and other very skilled persons working in various fields," he said.

The CM had earlier today handed over cheques to people involved in the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector as part of the state's online loan fair.

The Uttar Pradesh government started the loan fair today for the MSME sector under which business persons got loans."I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for announcing the package and MSME Department for coordinating with state level bankers committee and distributing loans worth Rs 2002 crore in one go to 56,754 beneficiaries," he had said.