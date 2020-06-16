Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief, Gets Bail After He Was Arrested on Charges of Fraud and Forgery in List of Buses Ferrying Migrant Labourers

Politics IANS| Jun 16, 2020 06:50 PM IST
A+
A-
Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief, Gets Bail After He Was Arrested on Charges of Fraud and Forgery in List of Buses Ferrying Migrant Labourers
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, June 16: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu. The Congress leader was arrested from Agra on May 20 on charges of fraud and forgery in the list of 1,000 buses submitted to the Yogi Adityanath government for ferrying migrant labourers. The state government had claimed that the list of buses submitted by the Congress carried registration numbers of two-wheelers, autos and ambulances.

The Congress leader's bail plea was earlier rejected by the session's court. The Congress had launched a 'Sewa Satyagrah' across the state to demand the release of its state president. Buses Entry Row: UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi's Aide Sandeep Singh Booked by Police.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh is a co-accused in the same case and he has applied for anticipatory bail. Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said that Lallu was likely to be released from jail on Tuesday evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ajay Kumar Lallu Allahabad High Court Congress Migrant labourers Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sandeep Singh Uttar Pradesh Congress Yogi Adityanath government
You might also like
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
News

Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Politics

India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics)
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
News

No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All
News

All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement