Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief, Gets Bail After He Was Arrested on Charges of Fraud and Forgery in List of Buses Ferrying Migrant Labourers

Lucknow, June 16: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu. The Congress leader was arrested from Agra on May 20 on charges of fraud and forgery in the list of 1,000 buses submitted to the Yogi Adityanath government for ferrying migrant labourers. The state government had claimed that the list of buses submitted by the Congress carried registration numbers of two-wheelers, autos and ambulances.

The Congress leader's bail plea was earlier rejected by the session's court. The Congress had launched a 'Sewa Satyagrah' across the state to demand the release of its state president. Buses Entry Row: UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi's Aide Sandeep Singh Booked by Police.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh is a co-accused in the same case and he has applied for anticipatory bail. Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said that Lallu was likely to be released from jail on Tuesday evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).