Amit Shah Virtual Rally: Home Minister Attacks CM Mamata Banerjee During West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally, Says 'Stop Doing Politics on the Rights of Poor People'

Amit Shah Virtual Rally (Photo Credits: BJP Twitter)

Kolkata, June 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the people of West Bengal through a virtual rally on Tuesday. He attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his address at ‘West Bengal Jan-Samvad' rally and asked her to refrain from doing politics on the rights of the poor people. From questing the CM on why she is not letting Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme to be implemented in the state to her stand on opposing CAA, Amit Shah launched scathing attacks on Banerjee.

The Union Home Minister said, "Do the poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality treatment? Why then, would you not allow the Ayushman Bharat scheme here? People across the country are availing benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He further mentioned that even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accepted the scheme in the end but Mamata Banerjee has refused to budge from her stand. Amit Shah Denies Sounding Poll Bugle at Bihar Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'Not For Election, Only to Salute Corona Warriors’.

He said, "Since 2014, over 100 BJP workers have lost their lives in political battle here in West Bengal. I pay my respect to their families as they've contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla. Their sacrifices won't go unnoticed."

Shah also criticised Mamata Banerjee for naming the Shamik Special trains as Corona Express. He said, "The name 'Corona Express' that you have given, Mamata didi, will become your exit route. You've added salt to the wounds of the migrant workers and they will not forget this."

Amit Shah says 'Six Years of Narendra Modi government Has Taken India Forward in Everyway'

Six years of Modi government has taken India forward in every way. It has been used to solve problems in the entire country. In six years, we've moved forward in creating New India: Shri @AmitShah #BanglarJanasamabesh — BJP (@BJP4India) June 9, 2020

Speaking further, he said, "Bengal is the only state where communal violence is still ongoing. It should stop. I assure you that BJP isn't here just to bring a revolution or do politics, but also build a cultural and traditional Bengal again. We want to create Sonar Bangla again."

Shah spoke about how the six years of Narendra Modi government has taken India forward in every way. "It has been used to solve problems in the entire country. In six years, we've moved forward in creating New India," he said.