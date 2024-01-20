Itanagar, January 20: Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi on Saturday entered Arunachal Pradesh from Assam. The Congress leader was received by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki at the Gumto check gate in Papum Pare district, where the flag handover ceremony was held. The flag handover ceremony was held between Tuki and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah in the presence of senior party leaders from both the states.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandhi thanked the people for the warm welcome. Adorned with traditional Nyishi headgear, Gandhi proceeded to Doimukh along with hundreds of party workers, where he would address a public rally. From Doimukh, Gandhi would reach Naharlagun by bus and interact with street vendors, party sources said. The Congress leader would then move towards Nyokum Lapang from where he would embark on a foot march to the Malo Tarin government higher secondary school ground to address a public rally. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Participates in Cultural Program in Majuli, Dons 'Bajrang Bali' Mask and Holds Mace (Watch Video)

Gandhi would also address a press conference at Itanagar on Saturday. Gandhi will leave the state capital on Sunday morning through Hollongi. The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Arunachal Pradesh leg of the yatra. Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said adequate security arrangements have been made for the proposed yatra in the district through which Gandhi will enter the state Capital.

"Route lining from Gumto check gate to SDO ground at Doimukh, has been made and the areas where Gandhi would stop and address the public, have been sanitised", the SP said. Forces have been deployed and briefed thoroughly, he added. In Itanagar, adequate security personnel have been deployed in two places - Mallo Tarin government higher secondary school ground where Gandhi will address a public meeting, and at Chimpu, where the Congress leader will halt at night, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh told PTI. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Dons Hanuman Mask, Visits Sri Auniati Satra in Assam (Watch Video)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Arunachal Pradesh

Justice is its rhythm and People it’s soul, the Yatra strides forward - Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Arunachal Pradesh 🔥🔥 National flag handover ceremony is happening.#BharatJodoNayaYatra pic.twitter.com/tpCoaibhXJ — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) January 20, 2024

Security has also been beefed up along the NH-415 from Nyokum Lapang area to Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, where Gandhi will hold a foot march, the SP added.