Patna, September 25: Over 50 per cent voters in Bihar want to change the government when the state goes to the polls next month, as per the IANS C-Voter Bihar opinion poll survey. As per the survey, as many as 56.7 per cent of voters are 'unhappy' with the government and want a change, while 29.8 per cent are 'angry' with the government, but don't want to change it. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Opinion Poll: BJP-JD(U)+ Likely to Win 151 Seats, Mahagathbandhan May Retain 74, Predicts IANS C-Voter Survey.

Only 13.5 per cent voters said that they are not angry and do not want to change the government. JDU fought the 2015 state elections in alliance with the RJD and the Congress and swept to power. Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister as the leader of the alliance, but later dumped the RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form government.

The sample size of the survey is 25,789 and the period of the survey is September 1 to September 25. The survey covers all 243 Assembly segments and the margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at state level and +/-5 per cent at regional level.

