BJP Lauds Running of Special Trains to Transport Stranded People, JP Nadda Says Govt Is Helping All Sections of Society

BJP chief JP Nadda | File Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 3: The BJP on Sunday lauded the move to run special trains to transport people stranded in different parts of the country to their homes, and said the Modi government has made all possible efforts to help every needy person in the fight against COVID-19.

Party president J P Nadda said the government has been helping all sections of society as he noted that it has run special trains to help students, migrant workers and pilgrims reach their homes during the lockdown. BJP President JP Nadda Says No to Holi Milan 2020 Events Amid COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Scare in India.

JP Nadda's Tweet

आदरणीय @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में Covid-19 से लड़ाई में हर ज़रूरतमंद की सहायता के लिए हमारी सरकार ने हर संभव प्रयत्न किए हैं। इसी दिशा में केंद्र सरकार ने लॉकडाउन में फंसे मज़दूरों, विद्यार्थियों व श्रद्धालुओं को गंतव्य तक पहुँचाने के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनों का इंतज़ाम किया है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 3, 2020

"The BJP thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for the measure," he tweeted. Nadda asked everyone to adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the government while helping others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)