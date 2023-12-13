Raipur, December 13: Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Sai (59) became the first tribal CM of Chhattisgarh ever since it came into existence as a separate state in 2001. The swearing in ceremony was held in Raipur in the presence Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's National President JP Nadda and the Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states. Chhattisgarh CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Vishnu Deo Sai Takes Oath as Chief Minister in PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s Presence (Watch Videos)

Sai has earlier served as a Union Minister in the Modi Cabinet. His selection for the top post came as a surprise to many as several senior BJP leaders, including the three-time ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh were top contenders for the post. Dr. Raman Singh, who is the senior-most BJP leader in Chhattisgarh, has been made the Assembly’s Speaker. Mohan Yadav Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislature Party Leader Sworn In as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (See Pic and Video)

Chhattisgarh CM Swearing-In Ceremony

#WATCH | BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, in the presence of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, in Raipur pic.twitter.com/p30zAmgxgq — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

#WATCH | PM Modi attends the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur pic.twitter.com/fdnimtaarr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Though Sai has years of experience in electoral politics and has also worked at the grassroots level, he was not seen as a frontrunner as he lacked a public profile. Meanwhile, Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).