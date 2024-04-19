Bhopal, April 19: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath along with his son, incumbent MP Nakul Nath, and other family members cast their votes in Chhindwara on Friday.

Nakul Nath is seeking re-election from Chhindwara -- one of the largest (area-wise) and a tribal-populated Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. Congress veteran Kamal Nath represented Chhindwara nine times and his son won the election in 2019. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 88 Candidates Including Seven Women in Fray for First Phase of General Polls in Madhya Pradesh, Says State Chief Electoral Officer.

In this election, Chhindwara is witnessing a high-voltage contest between two national parties -- the BJP and Congress. Determined to wrest Chhindwara from the Congress, the BJP has been campaigning aggressively. Several of Kamal Nath's aides have joined the BJP.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Banti Sahu against Congress' Nakul Nath. Before this, Sahu had also contested the Assembly election against Kamal Nath and had lost in November last year. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: From Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur to Nakul Nath in Chhindwara, List of Key Candidates, Constituencies in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath Addresses Media:

#WATCH | Chhindwara | Congress leader & former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says, "I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara. They are the witness of the work we have done..." His son and Congress leader Nakul Nath is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat… pic.twitter.com/g34qkk37eh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Voting in six Lok Sabha seats -- Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol and Balaghat -- began at 7 a.m. Two seats -- Mandla and Shahdol -- are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST). Balaghat is also a Maoist-hit constituency in the state.

