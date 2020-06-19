New Delhi, June 19: At the virtual all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China face-off, a message of unity was largely convened as most political groups backed the government. The Congress, while reiterating need for unity amidst the crisis, also raised critical questions on the government's approach to border clash. Sonia Gandhi Hits Out Modi Govt at All-Party Meeting, Says Nation 'Still in Dark' on India-China Border Face-Off.

The allies of ruling BJP, as well as some of the non-aligned parties, lauded the Centre and expressed faith in the leadership of PM Modi. A number of parties, while backing the government, also said that an effective strategy is required to economically retaliate against China.

What Congress, Shiv Sena, TMC, Akali Dal, YSRCP and Others Said

Sonia Gandhi, Congress: "All party meeting should have happened much earlier. Even at this late stage we are in the dark. Congress has certain specific questions: What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Govt find out about the transgressions? Does govt not get satellite pics? Did Intelligence not report about unusual activity?"

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali Dal: "Not the right time to question the handling of the situation. India is with the PM. Let’s give the message to China that we are with the PM."

Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP: "Thanks to PM, India’s reputation has risen globally. He has built key strategic partnerships across the world. You are our strength, Prime Minister. India has gained envy of many. They (China) are trying to destabilise India."

Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party: "Nation is one. 'Neeyat' of Pakistan and China is not good. India will not be China’s dumping ground. Impose 300% duty on Chinese goods."

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena: "India wants peace but that doesn’t mean we are weak. China’s nature is betrayal. India is 'Mazboot' not 'Majboor'. Our government has the ability to - 'Aankhien Nikalkar Haath Me de Dena'."

Sharad Pawar, NCP: The former Defence Minister said that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and we need to respect such sensitive matters. His remarks comes in the backdrop of questions raised by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on whether the soldiers were carrying firearms or not.

Pinaki Misra, BJD: "We appeal to all parties is not to indulge in a blame game at this point. We must be in lockstep with the Government, the entire country needs to talk in one voice. Sarkar ko jawab dena padega, strong action will have to be initiated (against China). Whatever that action may be, the BJD will fully support the government."

Nitish Kumar, JDU: "Goods from China flooding Indian markets have major problems. They're plastic heavy, aren't eco-friendly and they harm environment. Electronic waste associated with them is high. Chinese products don’t even last long. It's our duty to be one and support the Centre."

Mamata Banerjee, TMC: "China is not a democracy.They are a dictatorship.They can do what they feel. We,on the other hand,have to work together.India will win,China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solidly with the government."

Conrad Sangma, NPP: "Infrastructure work along the border should not stop. China sponsored activities in Myanmar and Bangladesh is worrying. PM has been working on North East infra and it must go on."

Left Parties: CPI general secretary D Raja said "we need to resist US efforts to drag us into their alliance" and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury stressed on the principles of Panchsheel -- the agreement inked by India and China to peacefully resolve all pending disputes.

The all-party meeting comes three days after the Indian Army issued a statement to confirm the demise of 20 soldiers in a physical brawl with Chinese troopers at Galwan Valley. 76 other Indian soldiers were injured and are currently being treated. Casualties were also sustained by China's People's Liberation Army soldiers, but the number of deaths was not confirmed by Beijing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).