Delhi Violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal Holds Meeting at His Residence Over Prevailing Situation in National Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 25: A meeting was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house with the MLAs and officials to discuss about the violence that erupted after clashes broke out between two groups supporting and opposing Citizenship Amendment Act.

Yesterday, five people, including one policeman, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday. The situation is very tense. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 7; Shahrukh, The Man Who Wielded Gun at Police in Northeast Delhi, Detained.

"We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi," Delhi Police had said.