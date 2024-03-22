New Delhi, March 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside jail or outside jail. The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal Is Kingpin in Demanding Kickbacks From Liquor Businessmen, Alleges ED; Seeks 10-Day Custody of Delhi CM

"My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail)," Kejriwal told TV9 Network while he was being produced in the court. This was Kejriwal's first reaction after being arrested by the ED on Thursday night. The Aam Aadmi Party has called his arrest a "political conspiracy" to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. AAP Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest: Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained As Aam Aadmi Party Workers Hit Streets Against Delhi CM’s Arrest by ED (Watch Videos)

Patriots are not afraid of cowardly dictators! “My life is dedicated to the country Whether I stay inside or outside.” - CM @ArvindKejriwal #IndiaWithKejriwal pic.twitter.com/KZgUH54Z1w — Dr. SP (@sphavisha) March 22, 2024

The party called for a nationwide protest against the BJP in the aftermath of his arrest. Several leaders of the party, including Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, its Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar were detained during the protest at ITO.