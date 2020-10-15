Srinagar, October 15: Farooq Abdullah's National Conferences, Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) and some other political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday formed an alliance for the restoration of rights held by the people of the erstwhile state before August 5, 2019. The Centre on August 5 last year revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, granted under Article 370, and declared it a union territory. Farooq Abdullah Releases Rs 1.5 Crore to Srinagar Hospitals to Combat COVID-19.

"We have named this alliance as the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the state the rights they held before August 5, 2019," Farooq Abdullah told reporters after meeting with Mehbooba Mufti and leaders of other parties at his residence. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone also attended the meeting. Omar Abdullah Says 'Won't Contest Assembly Elections Till Jammu And Kashmir Remains Union Territory', Questions Rationale Behind Article 370 Repeal.

What is Gupkar Declaration?

The Gupkar Declaration was passed by the mainstream parties a day before the revocation of Article 370 in August last year to defend the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Mainstream parties, including National Conference, PDP, Congress, CPI-M, People's Conference, People's Movement and Awami National Conference were originally the signatories of the Gupkar Deceleration.

On August 22 this year, these parties had issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment for the Gupkar Deceleration. The all-party meeting was convened after former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar met with Mufti at her residence, a day after she was released from detention.

