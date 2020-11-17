New Delhi, November 17:The Congress party last week joined the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah in a series of tweets attacked the Congress party and said, "Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in J&K. Do Sonia Ji & Rahul Ji support such moves? They should make their stand clear. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest."

Further accusing, he said that Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. "They want to take away the rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere," said Shah.

Here's what Amit Shah tweeted:

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

He further mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it.

PAGD is colloquially referred to as Gupkar Gang is an alliance of several political parties seeking restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status.

