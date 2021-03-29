New Delhi, March 29: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other politicians extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi 2021. Wishing Holi to everyone, President Ram Nath Kovind described it as a festival of social harmony. He wished that Holi further strengthen the spirit of nationalism. Holi 2021 Wishes in Bhojpuri and WhatsApp Stickers: Happy Holi HD Images, Holi Phagwa SMS in Hindi, Facebook Greetings, Signal Quotes and Telegram GIFs to Send on Rangwali Holi.

"Greetings to all fellow citizens on Holi. The festival of colours, Holi, is a festival of social harmony which brings about joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity," read a tweet by the official Twitter handle of President of India. In his greetings on Holi, PM Narendra Modi wished that the festival infuses "new vigour and energy" in the lives of people.

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Extend Greetings on Holi:

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi. Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi urged countrymen to follow coronavirus-related guidelines while celebrating Holi.

Rahul Gandhi Wishes People on Holi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Holi and called it a festival of unity and goodwill. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This great festival of colour, unity, and goodwill brings happiness, peace, and good luck to all of you," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also wished people on Holi.

