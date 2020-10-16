Bihar, October 16: In a piece of tragic news, Kapil Deo Kamat, Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister died on Friday due to COVID-19. He was 69 years. The Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, and was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

In a statement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences and said that Kamat was a "very grounded leader". "He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields." He further mentioned that Deo's funeral will be held with state honours. Kapil Deo Kamat Dies Due to COVID-19; Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Succumbs to Coronavirus Infection at 69.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ( in file pic) expresses condolences on the demise of State Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat pic.twitter.com/joNXjLmlIL — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Kapil Deo Kamat was serving as Minister of Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Bihar. He was a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly representing Babubarhi (Vidhan Sabha constituency). Kapil Deo Kamat was born on 11 May 1951 at Madhubani district in Bihar. The news of Kamat's death comes as a huge shock and blow just ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections which will start from October 28.

