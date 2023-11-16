Hyderabad, November 16: The Sircilla constituency in the Karimnagar district will vote on November 30 in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. This year, 3.17 crore registered voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Telangana polls. The term of the 119-member Legislative Assembly of Telangana is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024.

Here, we provide you with essential details about the Sircilla Constituency Assembly Election 2023 that every voter should be aware of. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies in Five Assembly Segments on November 17.

Sircilla Election 2023: Polling and Result Date

According to the election commission, the election will be held on November 30, and the result will be held on December 3. Sircilla is a state assembly in Telangana and is a part of the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Will Provide 24 Hours Free Electricity to Farmers if Voted to Power in State, Says Revanth Reddy.

Sircilla Election 2023: Candidates

BJP spokesperson Rani Rudrama Reddy will fight against BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the Sircilla assembly constituency. The party has fielded a woman candidate for the second time from this seat. Meanwhile, Rani Rudrama Reddy has complained to cyber crime police about her Facebook account being hacked on Monday. The hacker has reportedly removed all existing admins while setting a fake e-mail ID.

Sircilla Election Result 2018

In 2018, this assembly constituency was won by TRS leader Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. The leader secured a total of 1,25,213 votes. The second seat was retained by the INC leader, Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy, who got a total vote of 36,204 votes and lost the election by a total margin of 89,009 votes. The BJP candidate got 3,245 votes and retained the third position.

For the 2018 Telangana elections, Sircilla had 218,390 registered electors. Out of these, 176,630 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 80.88%.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).